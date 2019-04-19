125 years

Friday, April 19, 1894

General Hurst, of Chillicothe, entertained a small audience in the G.A.R. Hall for two hours last night with a description of that great three-day battle, the pivotal battle of the late war, fought at Gettysburg on July 1, 2, and 3, 1863. General Hurst was in command of the 73rd Ohio, located on Cemetery Ridge, in the very center of the great conflict.

———

A meeting of the bicycle riders of Sidney will be held at G.A. Loudenback’s place of business at 7 o’clock this evening with a view to organizing a bicycle club.

100 years ago

Friday, April 19, 1919

Word from Paris is to the effect that Marshall Foch has been ordered to draw up necessary measures in event the Germans refuse to sign the peace treaty.

75 years ago

Friday, April 19, 1944

A dinner party in Slagle Tea Room last evening marked the 23rd anniversary of the Alpha Gamma Chapter of the Delta Theta Tau sorority. Members present included Miss Mary Lauterbur, Miss Mary Ida Doorley, Mrs. Clyde P. Millhoff, Miss Dorothy Morrison, Miss Adelaide Amann, Mrs. Jerome Raterman, and Mrs. Cliff Goode.

———

After 20 months of service overseas including action in Italy and Sicily, Sgt. Marion Russell is back in the United States for hospitalization for a leg injury received in Italy.

50 years ago

Friday, April 19, 1969

FORT LORAMIE – Another old-fashioned Fourth of July picnic and parade is being planned here by 18 civic organizations. A similar event in 1968, a revival of an old custom, drew several thousand people to this historic community. Elvin Puthoff is serving as general chairman of the event. Other committee chairmen will include Lester Barlage, George Martin, Ronald Winner, James Bornhorst, George Bornhorst, Leo Berning and Norbert Siegel.

25 years ago

Friday, April 19, 1994

Scott Elchert, an assistant coach at Jackson Center the last five years, was named the new head coach Monday night, replacing Tom Reed, who resigned.

———

Nicole Carlisle of Sidney, a junior at the University of Kentucky, has been selected as the 1994-95 Kentucky Sweetheart Majorette captain. She will be responsible for the majorette line of eight twirlers plus two feature twirlers. Carlisle is a 1991 graduate of Sidney High School.

———

Photo: Elwood Young, 89, resident of Fair Haven Shelby County Home receives an American flag from Frank Lunsford, executive committeeman for Sidney Post 217 of the American Legion. The Legions presented the flag to Young as the oldest past commander of the post. Young served in a U.S. Army tank unit in World War II.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

