Framed by pink flowers on a bush, U.S. Postal Service employee Cindy Kremer, of Coldwater, delivers mail along South Main Avenue Friday, April 19. Blooming spring flowers can be seen all over the area as they begin to reach their peak.

Framed by pink flowers on a bush, U.S. Postal Service employee Cindy Kremer, of Coldwater, delivers mail along South Main Avenue Friday, April 19. Blooming spring flowers can be seen all over the area as they begin to reach their peak. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN042019Flowers.jpg Framed by pink flowers on a bush, U.S. Postal Service employee Cindy Kremer, of Coldwater, delivers mail along South Main Avenue Friday, April 19. Blooming spring flowers can be seen all over the area as they begin to reach their peak. Luke Gronnneberg | Sidney Daily News