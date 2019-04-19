On the agendas

Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will be meeting on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers Room of the Municipal Building located at 201 W. Poplar St. The meeting is to certify the scores and ranking for the position of police officer and deputy fire chief for the city of Sidney.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the large BOE conference room. The board will be meeting in executive session for the purpose of considering the discipline of an employee of the school district. It will be executive session only with no action to be taken.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, April 22, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the board present, board member and superintendent, approving out of district/state travel for students and staff and personnel matters.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a presentation response to John Adams, the Bon Air Circle resident who posed several questions to the city, about the upcoming income tax levy and on the annual Municipal Court update.

Council is expected to adopt four ordinances, and they are:

• To amend a chapter of the city code regarding use of occupancy of city right of way amendments;

• To make supplemental appropriations for 2019;

• To amend a chapter of the city code regarding charges for excessive loads;

• To rezone a certain 8.181 acre parcel of land located on the south side of Dingman-Slagle Road, west of East Ridge Boulevard from an R-1, single family residence to an R-3 multi-family residence district.

It is expected for council to also adopt five resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to submit an application to the Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA) for funding on behalf of the city of Sidney and Shelby County under a 2019 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program grant;

• To accept the April 3 recommendations from the Tax Incentive Review Council regarding enterprise zone agreements, community reinvestment area agreements and tax increment financing agreements;

• To reappoint Sarah Anne Sharp and Ross A. Moore III to the Sidney Tree Board,

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into a contract with Bricker & Eckler, LLP., for the rendering of professional legal services in connection with the formation of an Energy Special Improvement District (ESID) and property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing services at a cost not to exceed $5,000.

There will be a discussion on the annual liquor permit renewals.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The village of Jackson Center Council will meet Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance adjusting the 2019 annual appropriations, committee reports, department reports, administrator’s report and citizen’s comments.

Edison Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, April 24, at 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua campus.

Items on the agenda include approval of the school’s strategic plan, continuing contracts for fulltime faculty, faculty promotion recommendations,the president’s report, regional campus report and trustee reports.