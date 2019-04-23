125 years

Tuesday, April 23, 1894

Among the many things that need reforming in this country, none need it worse than the Sidney High School. As a branch of our school system into which our oldest and brightest pupils go to obtain higher education, it ought to be a model to which younger would be stimulated to aspire. In place of filling its purpose during the past year, it has been a failure as an educational institution – a mockery where disorder and jealousy have reigned supreme.

100 years ago

Tuesday, April 23, 1919

The outlook for baseball this season is very good and Sidney expects to be represented by another first class team. Although several of the former stars are still in France, the locals are going right ahead and expect to get a bunch together which will be able to battle with any teams in this section. It is hoped the team will be ready to open the season next Sunday against the Dayton Red Sox.

———

The Easter Ball given last evening in the Armory by the Omo Omi orchestra was a delightful affair, opening the social activities after the Lenten season. A number of out-of-town guests attended the affair.

75 years ago

Tuesday, April 23, 1944

A cablegram received by Mrs. D.W. Williams through the Japanese Red Cross and relayed by the American Red Cross, advises that Mrs. William’s daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Philip Sanders, civilian internees for the Japanese in the Philippines, are both well and together. They are apparently held in the Santo Tomas internment camp. It was only the second message from them since the capture of Cebu, where they lived, in March 1942.

———

William A. Ross, Sidney manufacturer, today sent two checks to the local Red Cross chapter to make up the $438 deficit in the war fund campaign. One check was in behalf of Lt. William A. Ross, Jr., presently stationed in New Guinea, and the other in behalf of Cpl. Roselyn Ross, stationed at March field, Calif., with a WAC detachment.

50 years ago

Tuesday, April 23, 1969

Word that their two sons in military service have received promotions in their respective branches has been learned by Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Kinninger. Since arrival last November in Vietnam, their son Tom has been made an Army first lieutenant. Son Gary, at Little Rock AFB, Ark., was promoted in March to staff sergeant in the Air Force.

———

Sheryle Rostorfer, 13, of 203 North Main Street, Jackson Center, took first place among Shelby County’s entries in the Ohio Department of Highway Safety Seventh Annual Traffic Safety Slogan-Essay Contest. Sheryle’s slogan, which took the juvenile award for the count, was: “Life is great – slow down before it’ too late.”

25 years ago

Tuesday, April 23, 1994

She’s served under five city managers, five assistant city managers and six mayors. Sidney City Council Clerk Tanyce Lang has no idea how many city council meetings she’s attended over the years, but you can bet it’s a high number. After all, she’s been the official recorder of city business for 18 years. Lang’s resignation becomes effective in a week. It’s not a retirement, in fact she had expected to work until retirement age. She’s been on medical leave since December.

———

Winning the team competition in the Sidney Women’s Bowling Association Tournament was Kate’s Kids. The team included Annette Gibson, Theresa Schemmel, Bonnie Ihle, Kate Schemmel and Ruth Ihle.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

