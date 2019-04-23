Police investigate male’s death

SIDNEY — A 41-year-old male resident of the Canal Place Apartments was found dead outside of the apartment building Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from Sidney Police Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman, Sidney Police were dispatched to the area behind the Canal Place Apartments, 121 W. Poplar St., Tuesday, April 23 2019, at approximately 11 a.m. on the report a male subject was found on the ground deceased.

After the arrival of first responders, it was confirmed that a white male subject was deceased next to the west side of the Canal Place Apartment building, north of the east-west alley. Investigators determined the deceased male was an occupant of the building. His death is believed to be a suicide caused by jumping from a fifth story window.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld awaiting notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing by the Sidney Police Department.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).