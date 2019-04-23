Hollinger is promoted to deputy fire chief

SIDNEY — The Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services announced the city’s new deputy fire chief Tuesday with the promotion of Assistant Chief Chad Hollinger.

Hollinger will be officially sworn-in by Mayor Mike Barhorst at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 28, 2019, at Sidney Fire Station No. 1., 222 W. Poplar St.

The Civil Service Commission certified the Sidney chiefs’ scores Monday afternoon for the Sidney deputy chief position.

Hollinger’s written test score ranked higher than fellow Assistant Chief Eric Barhorst, who also tested for the position.

According to Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones’s press release, Hollinger started with Sidney as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. He came to Sidney after being previously employed as a firefighter/EMT with the city of Monroe Fire Department and the city of Englewood Fire Department. Hollinger has an associates degree in fire/EMS from Sinclair Community College and a graduate of the Ohio Fire Executive program.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2011 and assistant chief in 2015. During his 16 years at Sidney Fire, Hollinger has received numerous accolades from his peers and supervisors for his outstanding performance in the field.

Hollinger currently resides in the Sidney area with his wife, Beth, and their two daughters.

