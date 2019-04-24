125 years ago

Wednesday, April 24, 1894

The commissioners have purchased the Duncan farm across the river, southeast of Sidney, and an additional 10 acres of the Doorley farm for the children’s home. The purchase of the latter was necessary to make the location of the buildings on the hill complete. The 124 acres in the Duncan farm were purchased for $48 per acre. The additional from the Doorley farm cost $100 per acre. The site for the buildings is a beautiful one, providing an excellent view up and down the river and over the whole of Sidney.

100 years ago

Wednesday, April 24, 1919

A large and representative gathering of Catholics and Protestants assembled in the Sidney High School auditorium last evening to hear Father E.P. Graham, of Sandusky, and the Hon. Chas. M. Wyman, of this city, discuss the Irish question.

———

The town clock in the court house tower went on a strike today at 19 minutes to 12 o’clock. Many people about the square who depend upon the town clock, were fooled about the time during the afternoon.

———

A dispatch from Paris today says as a result of President Wilson’s declaration on the Fiume question, the Italian delegation has announced that it had decided to leave Paris.

75 years ago

Wednesday, April 24, 1944

Gen. Douglas McArthur took a great stride today in his promise to reclaim the Philippines, with a surprise landing of American troops along a 150-mile stretch of the northern New Guinea coast.

———

The Sidney-Shelby County canning-sugar registration will begin May 1 at the assembly room of the court house, rationing officials said today. It was noted that all registration will be handled at the court house.

50 years ago

Wednesday, April 24, 1969

Mrs. Herbert Schlater was elected president for the 1969-70 club year when members of the Newman Club met at the home of Mrs. Leo Brandewie on April 14. Serving with Mrs. Schlater will be Mrs. Brandewie as vice president; Mrs. James Kerg, secretary, and Mrs. Frank Gleason, Jr., treasurer.

———

JACKSON CENTER – Ground will be broken next week for a new American Legion home on East College Street in the Maxwell addition. Merton Maxwell donated the two and a half acre plot to the Legion. Appraised value is about $4,000. The total cost of the building will be $40,000 which will include the construction costs and plumbing, heating, and electrical work.

25 years ago

Wednesday, April 24, 1994

Caroline Maier was recognized as the Elementary Conservation Education Teacher of the Year by the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District. Maier teaches first grade at Hardin Elementary School.

———

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) – Determined to make history, black South Africans climbed out of hospital beds and left their squatter shacks today to vote for the first time to replace white rule with democracy. They refused to be cowed by two days of bomb blasts that killed 21 people and injured more than 150 in an attempt to disrupt the election that will install Nelson Mandela as president.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

