Team Aistream plans fundraiser

JACKSON CENTER — A fundraiser sponsored by Airstream’s Relay for Life Team — Team Airstream — will be held Friday, April 26, at The Heidout Restaurant and Bar, 432 W. Pike St., Jackson Center.

Twenty percent of all food sales from the entire day will benefit Team Airstream. This includes take-out orders.

Former Airstream employee Mark Cantwill will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will also be a bake sale, Airstream basket raffles and more.

Proceeds benefit the Shelby County Relay for Life.