Police release name in death investigation

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department has identified the man found deceased near Canal Place Apartments Tuesday morning as Jonathon Leon Hayes.

Hayes, a resident of Canal Place Apartments, 121 W. Poplar St., was found next to the west side of the apartment building, north of the east/west alley.

According to Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman, Hayes’ death is believed to be a suicide, caused by jumping from a fifth story window of the apartment building.

An investigation is ongoing by the Sidney Police Department.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

