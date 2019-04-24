Historic Sidney Theatre to host Summer Theatre Camp

SIDNEY – Historic Sidney Theatre will host its annual Summer Theatre Camp in June with two weeks of camp.

The first camp from June 3-7 will be for ages 9-13. Campers will participate in workshops full of acting, singing, dancing and crafting. Students will put together a mini musical – “Yee-haw!” – and have the opportunity to share their work with an audience of friends and family on the last day of the camp.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3-7 with a performance at 7 p.m. June 7. The cost for registering is $100.

The second camp from June 10-14 will be for ages 6-8. Campers will participate in workshops full of acting, singing, dancing and crafting. Students will put together a mini musical – spaced out! – and have the opportunity to share their work with an audience of friends and family on the last day of the camp.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon June 10-14 with a performance at 7 p.m. June 14. The cost for registering is $50.

For the camps, break out sessions may include auditioning; acting 101; stage combat; general theater terminology and etiquette; costuming; set building and more. All rehearsals, workshops and breakout sessions will be ran by qualified instructors.

Instructors include coordinator and choreographer Laney Shaw, director John Austin Young and conductor John Streb along with volunteers from the community.

For more information and to register, contact Shaw by calling or texting 937-710-5195, email office@sidneytheatre.com or visit www.Sidneytheatre.org. Space is limited.