Board reviews software proposal

SIDNEY — A proposal concerning the puchase of software for the Shelby County Board of Elections’ voter information system was presented during a rececent board meeting.

Jose Trejo, elections specialist with Triad Governmental Systems Inc., gave the presentation so new board members James Kerg Jr. and Douglas Pence were up-to-date on the proposed purchase.

Triad, which is located in Xenia, handles the software for board of elections in 67 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

“We respond if there’s an issue,” said Trejo. “We work strictly in Ohio. We gear our software to comply with Ohio law. If Ohio changes a law, they we are changing our software with it.”

Information that can be obtained online through the Triad system includes voter information by precincts, alphabetical and by party. Instead of public records requests being made with the board of elections, the person will be able to find the information online.

“We’re in the election business,” said Trejo.

The board authorized Director Pam Kerrigan to provide data to Triad so they can start the conversion process.

A special meeting will be held Monday, April 29, at 4 p.m. to determine whether the board will go with Triad for the software package. If approved, the information will be given to the Shelby County Commissioners on April 30.

In other business, the board:

• Authorized the allocation of voting equipment for the May 7 primary election.

• Discussed attending the summer conference.

• Discussed the possibility of a special August election.