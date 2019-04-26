125 years ago

Friday, April 26, 1894

The Sidney High School building is costing Sidney about $400 a month. More than one-half of it is expended for talk and much of that portion is prompted by jealousy toward the best qualified teacher in the high school. The people are tired of the continuous friction between instructors as well as other disagreements with some of the departments.

100 years ago

Friday, April 26, 1919

A pocket billiard league has been formed in the cities of Sidney, Piqua and Troy, with the following officers: T.J. Kerrigan, Sidney, president; H.H. Smith, Troy, secretary and treasurer.

The local chapter of Phi Delta Kappa was well represented at the district convention held in Piqua over the weekend. In attendance from Sidney were: Robert Kaser, Lon Rasenor, Bernard Voress, Basil Mills, Clyde Millhoff, James McKain, Lisle M. Hopkins, Leigh Lonsbury, and Ralph McCurdy.

75 years ago

Friday, April 26, 1944

First Lt. Ralph C. Boyer has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary achievement in participation on bombing missions. The presentation was made at an Eighth Army Air Force bomber station somewhere in England. Boyer has been overseas since last summer.

50 years ago

Friday, April 26, 1969

Marine Pfc. Robert Hungate, 19, has advised his parents that he was wounded in action in Vietnam April 16. Hungate wrote the letter telling of his wounds while a patient at Guam Naval Hospital. He told them that he was shot in the left arm and the wound caused him to lose a finger.

That Army Sgt. Charles Gregory Huston of Shelby County likely is a prisoner of war held some place in North Vietnam appeared as a good possibility today.

25 years ago

Friday, April 26, 1994

Sidney High School students will spend “An Evening in Paris” on Saturday night at the annual junior-senior prom. Seven girls and seven boys have been selected as prom queen and king candidates. The girls are Mandi Ahrens, Keri DeVelvis, Heidi Flinn, Krista Kuhlman, Amy Kyser, Heather Martin and Mandy Studevant. The boys are Mark Akers, Kreg Allison, Christopher Barr, Todd Dowler, Matthew Goodwin, Billy Shoffner and Jarred Vordemark.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – “Star Trek” creator Gene Rodenberry got his final wish – his ashes flew on a space shuttle sometime after his death in 1991. NASA confirmed today what his widow, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, divulged at a local Space Congress banquet – that Roddenberry’s ashes flew on a shuttle and were returned several days later to Earth aboard the spaceship.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) – Eulogized for his vision and resilience, Richard Nixon was laid to final rest at his boyhood home. And for the first time in a half-century, American doesn’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

