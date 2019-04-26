April: National County Government Month

SIDNEY — April has been National County Government Month and the Shelby County commissioners signed a proclamation during a recent meeting recognizing it as such in Shelby County.

In other recent business, the commissioners:

• Proclaimed April 1, 2019, as the Shelby County bicentennial.

• Ordered the sale of an easement in Washington Township and authorized advertising the sale by public auction, May 14, at 9 a.m.

• Appointed Chris Stengel to the Monumental Building Board of Trustees.

• Approved vacation of a portion of an alley in Maplewood in Salem Township.

• Authorized seeking bids for the replacement and installation of water meters in the Arrowhead Hills Subdivision. Bids will be received until 11 a.m., May 16.