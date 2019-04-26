Michigan man imprisoned on drug charge

SIDNEY – A Michigan man was sentenced to two years in the state prison system on a drug-related conviction with a Sidney man incarcerated on a burglary charge recently.

They were two and other cases adjudicated recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Dustin Gilbert-Renauldo Chappel, 47, Ecorse, Michigan, was sentenced to 24 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was arrested on Oct. 18 and found to be in possession of 299 Oxycodone pills.

Judge James Stevenson also imposed a state mandated $5,000 fine.

Lathan J. Ragland, 30, 132 Pike St., was found guilty of being one of several men who entered a home at 843 Meri Lane on May 26 to purposely inflict physical harm on someone. He was sentenced to 17 months with the ODRC on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony.

Four other people were sentenced to 11-months prison terms by Stevenson. They include:

• Joe R. Stout, 49, Kokomo, Indiana, on a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to serve three day in jail for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $375 and assessed court costs.

Stout was arrested on Oct. 6 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Tisha M. Hecht, 40, 320 Franklin Ave., was ordered to prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested on Nov. 16 in possession of Fentanyl.

• Ryan Clark, 30, at large, received 11 months with the ODRC on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on Sept. 18 with Fentanyl.

• Kendrick D. Watkins, 43, incarcerated, was sentenced on a count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He will serve the sentence with a conviction from Miami County concurrently, or at the same time.

He was arrested July 18 in possession of cocaine.

Drugs, bad check, etc.

Other cases include:

• Carlos Wilson, 44, Pickaway Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested Sept. 5 with cocaine.

He faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Mya Browning, 19, 108 Canal St., was sentenced to five years of community control on a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. She was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, fined $300 and assessed court costs.

She was arrested on Dec. 11 in possession of drug tablets over the bulk amount.

• Forrest E. Pinson, 60, Celina, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. When sentenced he faces 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

He was arrested on Jan. 24 in possession of heroin.

• Crystal D. Marlow, 42, 343 Wilson Ave., was placed on $7,500 bond due to a probation violation on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

She was arrested on March 22 in possession of heroin.

• Zackery Napier, 22, 717 Mohave Court, was placed on five years of community control on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was also informed he would be forfeiting $1,925 gained in criminal activity, was fined $300, assessed court costs and to obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

He was arrested June 29 in possession of hashish.

• Ana S. Lawson, 40, Piqua, was sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on each charge of attempted possession of drugs and driving while under suspension, both first-degree misdemeanors. Lawson will serve the sentences concurrently, serve five years of community control and participate in the facility’s work release program. She was also fined $150 and assessed court costs.

Lawson was arrested on May 26 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Chad Ellis, 42, at large, was ordered to serve 30 days in the county jail on each of two counts of possession of drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, concurrently. He also forfeited $842 in cash seized at his arrest and placed on five years of community control.

Ellis was arrested Aug. 8 in possession of marijuana and hashish.

• Edwin S. Knox II, 61, 13952 Lochard Road, Anna, was ordered to serve 10 days in jail on a charge of passing a bad check, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on five years of community control and ordered to have a drug, alcohol and mental health evaluation. He was ordered to pay full restitution.

On Aug. 9, he wrote an $18,000 check to John R. Lloyd Construction knowing the account did not have sufficient funds.

• Travis Teasley, 43, 420 Elm St., was ordered to the county jail to wait his joining the program at Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in Lima. He was also ordered to serve five years on community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

He was arrested on Nov. 17 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

Burglary nets local man incarceration

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

