125 years ago

Saturday, April 27, 1894

The Miami County Fair Co. is in debt $12,000 and it is proposed to hold no fair this year.

———

Joseph Wurstner and A.M. King went to Bradford today to play in the orchestra at the commencement exercises.

100 years ago

Saturday, April 27, 1919

Members of the Sidney Lodge of Odd Fellows celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Odd Fellowship in the United States with a special program yesterday afternoon in the high school auditorium.

———

The Sidney Elcos opened the baseball season at Lakeside park yesterday afternoon with an 8 to 0 win over the Montra Giants. Limp was on the mound for the Elcos and yielded only four hits.

———

It was announced in Paris today that the peace treaty will be signed by the Germans on May 15.

75 years ago

Saturday, April 27, 1944

Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox died at his home in Washington this afternoon from a series of heart attacks.

———

Miss Jane Masteller, daughter of Mrs. W.W. Masteller has been selected by members of her class at Capital University to be the freshman attendant to the school’s May Queen.

50 years ago

Saturday, April 27, 1969

Mrs. Armand Wurstner and Mrs. Frank J. Schlagetter were chairman and co-chairman for the Saturday evening, April 26, Towne Club dance held at Avon Lake Pavilion. The Frank Neville, Jr., Orchestra furnished the music for the hours of dancing.

25 years ago

Saturday, April 27, 1994

The Fairlawn High School prom will be held Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. at the school. Candidates for prom king are: Chad Brown, Matt Ambos, Philip Longmire and Mike Monnier. The queen candidates are Angie Huelskamp, Stephanie Jones, Holli Cole, and Heather Inman.

———

The Lehman High School junior-senior prom will be held Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the school. Queen candidates are Betsy Buecker, Janice Coberly, Denise DeMange, Mandy Hissong, Molly O’Leary and Emily Schlater. King candidates are Dan Bogart, Tony DeLong, Jim Hoying, Jason Hughes, Chad Koehl and Mike McKinley.

———

JACKSON CENTER – “Now and Forever” is the theme for this year’s Jackson Center High School prom to be held Saturday night. Queen candidates are Lisa Kimpel, Sharon Markley and Joni Wooley. King candidates are Jack Baker, Chris Burmeister and Luke Davis.

———

An idea that veterans of World War I came up with 75 years ago has evolved into one of the largest service organizations in the United States – the American Legion, which has a major presence in this area. The American Legion was founded March 15-17, 1919, in Paris, France, at the close of World War I. The words “American Legion” mean “the wearer shall ever guard the sanctity of home and country and free institutions.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

