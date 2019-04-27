Remembering Hardin of yesterday

Herb VanTilburgh, of Sidney, cleans off his 1930 Plymouth Roadster Hotrod for a car show at the Shelby County Bicentennial event celebrating the declaration of Hardin as the first county seat Saturday, April 27.

The Hardin-Houston School band performs at the Shelby County Bicentennial event celebrating the declaration of Hardin as the first county seat Saturday, April 27.

Terry Pellman, talks about the history of Hardin at the Shelby County Bicentennial event celebrating the declaration of Hardin as the first county seat Saturday, April 27.

Rev. Jack Chalk, left, of Piqua, accepts a chalace from Doug Allinger, far right, of Coumbus and sister Cathryn Pinson, of Sidney, at the Shelby County Bicentennial event celebrating the declaration of Hardin as the first county seat Saturday, April 27. The chalice was originally salvaged by Allinger and Pinson’s grandfather, Harry Wilson, who was the pastor of the Hardin Presbyterian which was destroyed in a storm. The family had held onto the chalice until now.

Lucas Mohler, left, 12, of Piqua, son of Paula and Curtis Mohler, breaks out of the 1819 Shelby County Jail replica despite the best efforts of Olivia Burks, left, 11, daughter of Jill and Derrek Burks, and Lauryn Crim, 12, both of Houston, daughter of Jen and Brian Crim. The jail was brought by Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart to the Shelby County Bicentennial event celebrating the declaration of Hardin as the first county seat Saturday, April 27.

Carol Ginn, of Greenville, looks at a Miami-Erie Canal replica made by a Hardin-Houston 3rd grader on display at the Shelby County Bicentennial event celebrating the declaration of Hardin as the first county seat Saturday, April 27. Ginn’s husband, Larry Ginn, grew up in a Hardin house that used to be a courthouse. Ginn’s parents Paul and Victoreen Ginn continued to live in the house until they passed away.

Visitors read about the history of Shelby County in the portable museum on display at the Shelby County Bicentennial event celebrating the declaration of Hardin as the first county seat Saturday, April 27.

Retired Col. Michael Bennett presents one of numerous plaques that have been put on Shelby County bridges honoring fallen Shelby County veterans.

Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart delivers a flag to Hardin at the start of a Shelby County Bicentennial event celebrating the declaration of Hardin as the first county seat Saturday, April 27.