The thrill of the hunt

Elliana Spurgeon, 2, of Huber Heights, daughter of Andrea and Andrew Spurgeon, spots an egg during the Sidney Alive Courtsquare Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 27. The hunt had been postponed due to rain. Elliana’s family was in town visiting family. Andrea grew up in Anna and Andrew grew up in Sidney.

Benji Breinich, of Sidney, puts out eggs for the Sidney Alive Courtsquare Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 27. The hunt had been postponed due to rain.