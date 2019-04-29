Jack Barker, 15, of Sidney, son of Jayson and Wendy Barker, runs the 50 meter dash during the Shelby County Special Olympics held at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 27.

Army Sgt. E5 Danielle Evilsizor, of Sidney, places a gold medal around the neck of Seth Underwood, of Botkins, for competing in the 50 meter dash during the Shelby County Special Olympics held at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 27.

Aiden Bonnette, 12, son of Tabitha Cooper and Andrew Bonnette, competes in bowling while volunteer Temperance Lodge 73 member Nate Phillips, both of Sidney, watches during the Shelby County Special Olympics held at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 27.

Army Sgt. E5 Andrew Evilsizor places a silver medal for bowling around the neck of Amanda Gilmore, both of Sidney, during the Shelby County Special Olympics held at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 27.

Fans watch the Shelby County Special Olympics held at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 27.

The medals table at the Shelby County Special Olympics held at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 27.

Gold medals yet to be awarded at the Shelby County Special Olympics held at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 27.

Makayla Nichols, of Sidney, competes in the kickball competition while volunteer Gina Boerger, of Fort Loramie, looks on during the Shelby County Special Olympics held at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 27.

Mikayla Ryder, of Jackson Center, competes in the ball toss during the Shelby County Special Olympics held at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 27.