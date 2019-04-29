Posted on by

YMCA Healthy Kids Day


Anne Fahncke, of Wapakoneta, member of the Face Paint Crew paints the face of Avah Roediger, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Jakki, and Clay Roediger during the YMCA Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 27.

Anne Fahncke, of Wapakoneta, member of the Face Paint Crew paints the face of Avah Roediger, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Jakki, and Clay Roediger during the YMCA Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 27.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Neha Galla, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Sudheer Galla and Sushma Sunitha Galla pedals a bike that powers a blender making a smoothie at the YMCA Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 27.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Anne Fahncke, of Wapakoneta, member of the Face Paint Crew paints the face of Avah Roediger, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Jakki, and Clay Roediger during the YMCA Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 27.

Neha Galla, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Sudheer Galla and Sushma Sunitha Galla pedals a bike that powers a blender making a smoothie at the YMCA Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 27.

Anne Fahncke, of Wapakoneta, member of the Face Paint Crew paints the face of Avah Roediger, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Jakki, and Clay Roediger during the YMCA Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 27.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN043019YKidsDay2.jpgAnne Fahncke, of Wapakoneta, member of the Face Paint Crew paints the face of Avah Roediger, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Jakki, and Clay Roediger during the YMCA Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 27. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Neha Galla, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Sudheer Galla and Sushma Sunitha Galla pedals a bike that powers a blender making a smoothie at the YMCA Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 27.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN043019YKidsDay1.jpgNeha Galla, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Sudheer Galla and Sushma Sunitha Galla pedals a bike that powers a blender making a smoothie at the YMCA Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 27. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News