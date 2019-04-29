Grand jury indicts Georgia man

SIDNEY – A Georgia man considered to be a major drug dealer has been indicted by the Shelby County grand jury after he was arrested along Interstate 75 in March.

He was one of 18 people indicted by the grand jury during their session on April 25. Arraignments will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Darious Jameel Randleman, 40, Marietta, Georgia, is charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. A specification note asks the court to rule that Randleman is a major drug offender.

Online court records show Randleman was arrested on March 20 after being stopped along I-75 by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A duct-taped, vacuum-sealed package of cocaine in excess of 100 grams was allegedly found in his vehicle.

Authorities claim his 2018 Nissan Altima was used to transport drugs prompting the criminal tools charge.

Shacon Michael Barness, 26, 709 ½ S. Main Ave., was indicted for trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities are also requesting Barness forfeit $8,758 in cash believed to be gained through illegal drug activity.

On April 3, Barness allegedly trafficked marijuana in the vicinity of a child. He is also accused of conducting drug activity near three minor children.

A former Jackson Center man remains incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail on a $30,000 bond accused to stealing money from a local church and for possessing illicit drugs.

However, the grand jury indicted Amy D. Chadwick, 39, of Dayton, on Thursday on two counts of complicity to safecracking, both fourth-degree felonies. She is accused of being an accomplice to church break-ins.

Her co-defendant, Billy Eugene Gurney, 48, now of Dayton, was arrested and charged April 4 with three counts of safecracking, all fourth-degree felonies, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Authorities believe on March 22, Gurney entered Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McCartyville and forced open two strongboxes taking cash. Chadwick was charged with aiding Gurney by providing him transportation to the church.

On April 4, Gurney again broke into the church taking money. He was arrested later that day also in possession of cocaine. He pleaded Not Guilty in Sidney Municipal Court shortly after and was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from the church.

Three people were indicted regarding a break-in at a building at 16333 Staley Road, Botkins, on April 15. The two men and a woman were charged with breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies.

Charged was David J. Weigel, 41, Danial Joseph Bancroft, 52, and Leslie A. Anderson, 50, all listed as at large. Bancroft remains housed at the Shelby County Jail.

Intimidation alleged

Toby Gilbert, 46, 215 N. Pomeroy Ave., was indicted on two charges linked to previous cases.

Gilbert was charged with intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Authorities are accusing Gilbert of threatening to harm a confidential informant a few days prior to a drug-related case he was facing. In December, Gilbert was indicted for trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Last Thursday, Gilbert was indicted for trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, in another case. He allegedly sold cocaine on March 22.

In an unrelated case, Gilbert was charged with failure to provide change of address, a third-degree felony. He was listed as a sex offender following a 2010 conviction of gross sexual imposition in Darke County.

Two southern Ohio men were indicted for tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.

Darrell Moore, 53, Hamilton, and Devon Sloan, 24, Cincinnati, were arrested April 15 and both are accused of attempting to hide a small baggie of marijuana from police officers.

Other cases include:

• Stacey L. Mariano, 39, 625 W. Broadway St., aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested April 16 allegedly with Methamphetamine and heroin.

• Destiny S. C. Ostermeyer, 22, 300 Clay St., Jackson Center, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested on March 7 allegedly with Fentanyl and cocaine.

• Robert Tillman, 21, 14350 State Route 119, Anna, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested April 20 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Bryon Jarrett, 30, at large, domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He is accused of injuring a female family member on April 8. Court records note Jarrett has two previous domestic violence convictions.

• Brooklyn Marie Persinger, 22, Piqua, aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested Feb. 28 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Travis Teasley, 43, 420 Elm St., failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. He failed to appear for his sentencing on April 5 on aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On April 23, he was ordered to serve five years community control and successfully complete the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima, in that case.

He was arrested on Nov. 17 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Rise D. Isaac, 55, 1222 Lee Drive, Minster, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested Feb. 20 supposedly in possession of Fentanyl.

• Michael Parrett, 55, 1220 Morris Ave., possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested March 7 allegedly in possession of heroin.

• Michael Wooten, 56, 879 Merri Lane, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested Mach 9 allegedly in possession of heroin.

Asks for major drug dealer ruling

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.