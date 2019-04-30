125 years

Tuesday, April 30, 1894

The Fourth District Democratic Congressional convention will be held in the Monumental Opera House tomorrow. The convention will be called to order at 11 a.m. County delegations will meet in caucus at 10 a.m. at their different headquarters. Delegations have been given the following room assignments: Allen County, assembly room at the court house; Auglaize, grand jury room; Darke, circuit court room; Mercer, the room over the Democrat office, and Shelby, the mayor’s office.

100 years ago

Tuesday, April 30, 1919

The date of June 13 has been set for the holding of the annual reunion and reception of alumni of Sidney High School. The number of graduates is becoming so great the work of finding the correct addresses of all has become a very difficult matter. For this reason it has been decided not to send out special invitations addressed to each individually. The number also makes it impossible to serve a regular banquet and only refreshments will be served.

———

The Navy’s three seaplanes, practically ready for their transatlantic trip, may “jump off” early next week for Newfoundland where they will refuel before going on to Ireland.

75 years ago

Tuesday, April 30, 1944

A sharp warning was issued today by officials against any further desecration of the honor roll in the court house square. William Trimpe, defense coordinator, said that on at least five different occasions in recent days eggs have been thrown against the structure which honors local servicemen and women.

50 years ago

Tuesday, April 30, 1969

Marine Private First Class Frederick E. Hughes was wounded in Vietnam action April 27. The 20-year-old Hughes is in good condition and the medics’ prognosis also is one of good. Hughes received fragmentation wounds to the leg, as well as a fractured tibia in the same leg, while on flank security for a road minesweeper in the vicinity of Quang Nam Province.

———

Appointment of Dr. Walter R. Dickhaut Sr., former pastor of the First United Methodist Church here, as superintendent of the Toledo district of the church was announced today by Bishop F. Gerald Ensley. Dickhaut was pastor of the Sidney church from 1947-52.

25 years ago

Tuesday, April 30, 1994

Sidney High School teacher Susan Bradley was named 1993-94 Teacher of the Year by the Sidney Education Association during its annual banquet Thursday night at the Sidney Holiday Inn. Nearly 100 people attended. Bradley is a learning-disabled teacher at SHS. She was selected for her dedication to her job and related educational activities.

———

Completion of a project some 15 years in the making will be celebrated this Sunday as the First United Methodist Church of Sidney holds a consecration service and open house for its new 18,500-square-foot education and administrative building at 230 E. Poplar St.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

