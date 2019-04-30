Sidney Elementary PTOs to reorganize due to district reconfiguration

SIDNEY – Sidney City Schools Parent-Teacher Organization groups will hold an organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 15 in the Northwood Elementary music room.

As a result of the Sidney City Schools district reconfiguration beginning in the 2019-20 school year, the PTO structure is changing from four individual elementary school PTOs to a single Little Jackets PTO with parent liaisons to represent each of the preschool through fourth grade schools, to include Whittier Early Childhood Center, Emerson and Longfellow Primary Schools and Northwood Intermediate School.

The meeting will be for all parents/guardians interested in becoming involved in the Little Jackets PTO.

Board members for the Little Jacket PTO, as well as parent liaisons for each school, will be established at this meeting.