Deadline approaching for nominations for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS – The deadline for submitting nominations for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is just weeks away.

Now in its 26th year, the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes those who served in the United States armed forces and continue to contribute to their communities, state and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

Each year, the Hall of Fame inducts up to 20 veterans based on recommendations from an Executive Committee of veterans from throughout the state and approval from the governor of Ohio.

The deadline to submit nomination forms for consideration for the 2019 class of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is June 1.

The Hall of Fame also can accept nominations for those who would be inducted posthumously.

To be considered, the veteran must meet the following criteria:

Be a past or current Ohio resident

Have received an honorable discharge

Be of good moral character

This Hall of Fame sets the standard for recognizing Ohio’s veterans for accomplishments beyond their military service. In addition, it is a fitting way to say “thank you for your service to our nation and thank you for your continued service to our communities.”

Guidelines, a sample nomination and more information are available at http://dvs.ohio.gov/main/veterans-hall-of-fame.html.

To learn more about the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame and see the full list of inductees, go to OhioVets.gov.