Shaner rejoins Daily News staff

SIDNEY — After nine years at the Greenville Daily Advocate, Kyle Shaner, of Maria Stein, has rejoined the staff of the Sidney Daily News as business editor.

He had been a general assignment reporter, copy editor and paginator for the Daily News from May 2009 to March 2010.

“I was born in Coldwater, but I’ve lived in Maria Stein since I was 6,” he said.

Shaner graduated from Marion Local High School in 2005 and from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and a minor in economics.

In 2008, he completed a summer internship at the Advocate; although he had submitted resumes to several other papers, including the Daily News.

“Three days before I graduated, (then publisher) Jeff Billiel called me. So I interviewed and he offered me a job,” Shaner said.

He moved to the Advocate to become its sports editorin 2010 and in 2018 was promoted to editor there. But when a position became available in Sidney, he was ready to come back.

“I really respect the people working here in Sidney. I like the communities that the Sidney Daily News serves. It’s closer to home, and it was a transfer within the company,” he said about his recent move.

“Kyle will be a real asset to our staff because he already knows the community,” said Editor Melanie Speicher. “He has the experience to help the other staff members improve their journalist skills as well as playing an integral role in the operations of the newsroom.”

Shaner is looking forward to the more traditional hours his new job will give him.

“I really enjoy sports. I had been a sports editor in college. Moving back into news has allowed me to have more family time,” he said. Family are his parents, a sister, a grandmother and “lots of aunts, uncles and cousins,” he said. One cousin was on the St. Henry basketball team that went to the state’s Final Four. This year, Shaner got to watch him play in the tournament games.

“I’ve never been able to watch (before). When he was playing, I would be covering other schools,” Shaner said. In addition to watching his cousin, he follows the Buckeyes, the Reds and the Minnesota Vikings.

“Our family took a vacation to the (Vikings) season opener last year,” he said.

When he’s not working, Shaner enjoys reading about current events, boating and jet skiing on Grand Lake St. Marys and playing with the family’s American Eskimo dog, Leo, and huskimoes, Kenzie and Harvey.

Shaner’s career spans just under 15 years, but he’s seen lots of changes in the business.

“Social media’s really taken of to the point that that’s home page on the Internet for lots of people. It seems like it’s a lot faster pace than when I started, even though I’m not all that old,” he said.

Shaner will cover the business beat, the county commissioners, the transportation committee, real estate and municipal court news, along with writing features about people and events in the community.

Reach him at 937-538-4824 or kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com.

