Deputy fire chief on duty

Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst swears in Deputy Fire Chief Chad Hollinger Monday afternoon at fire station No. 1 as Hollinger’s wife, Beth Hollinger, holds the Bible during the ceremony. Hollinger is replacing Cam Haller, who left the department to become the new fire chief for Tipp City.

Members of Sidney Fire Deputy chief Chad Hollinger’s fire family attending the swearing in ceremony Monday afternoon. On hand for the ceremony were, left to right, Cambridge Fire Chief Jeff Deeks, Lancaster Fire Assistant Chief K.J. Watts, Hollinger, Belleview Fire Lt. Tony Schaffer and Whitehall Fire Captain John T. King, III.