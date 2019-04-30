Free passport program offers 100-plus locations

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney and other locations along the Great Miami Riverwill be places to visit this summer during one tank adventures, which includes a free passport program offering over $3,000 in prizes.

Tour de Way, a #RiverwayGiveaway, is a new passport program from the Great Miami Riverway. Starting on May 4 and running through March 2020, Tour de Way lets participants explore the region all year long with 100 locations perfect for the adventurer, the art lover, the aviation enthusiast, the beer connoisseur, and everyone else in between.

How it works:

• Visit one of the tour locations and follow the instructions to find the QR code

• Scan the QR code with your smartphone — for most smartphone users, QR code readers are now embedded into your native phone camera. Simply open your camera app and point it at the QR code to be directed to the website.

• The first time you scan, you’ll need to create a Great Miami Riverway account so that your locations are saved.

• Every QR code you scan will be automatically saved in your account.

That’s it!

QR codes for checking in for Sidney are located at the following locations: Custenborder Fields at the boat ramp, Tawawa Park at the Ross Covered Bridge,The Spot Restaurant, KB’s Tap House, People’s Federal Savings and Loan, at the Sidney Alive booth during the farmer’s market, Ross Historical Society, Monumental Building, Various shops in the downtown, and at two locations on the Canal Feeder Trail (Graceland and Vandemark Road trail heads.

Keep an eye out on social media – temporary and pop up locations will be happening throughout the year and will help participants win prizes like a SmithFly Shoal Tent or a bicycle from Spoken Bicycles.

Join with other members of the Rebel Alliance on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wookiee warriors, padawans, high council members, and Sith alike will be at the newly constructed MetroParks’ River Center, at the Bicentennial Commons, in Middletown.

Miami University Regionals, Great Miami Riverway, and Metroparks of Butler County have joined Forces to showcase all the wonderful opportunities available near the Great Miami River Recreational Trail and to launch Tour de Way.

While a costume is not required to take part in the day’s activities, costumes are encouraged. While the collaborative partners welcome costumes and attire from “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” – all styles of human, galactic, and planetary life are welcome.

For more information, visit https://www.greatmiamiriverway.com/tour-de-way.php.