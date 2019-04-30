VFW still polling location

SIDNEY — The Sidney VFW will still be a voting location for Tuesday’s Primary Election.

According to the Shelby County Board of Elections, voters in Precincts 1 though 7 (city of Sidney Wards 1 and 2) will vote at the VFW even though the VFW is closed to the public at this time.

Also, at the usual place of holding elections in each and every precinct throughout Shelby County or at such places as the Board may designate for the purpose of nominating the following:

* Nominate party candidates,

And determine the following questions or issues:

* Proposed Income Tax (renewal) Fort Loramie Local School District;

* Proposed Income Tax (renewal) Russia Local School District;

* Graham Local School District (overlapping district) for current expenses; and

* Proposed Municipal Income Tax, city of Sidney.

The polls for the election will open at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.