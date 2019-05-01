Sidney prom royalty

Andre Gordon and Elaine Wiesenmayer were crowned Sidney High School king and queen during Saturday’s prom held at Fort Piqua Plaza. The theme for the prom was “A Dream Come True.” Gordon is the son of Tracy Williams. Wiesenmayer is the daughter of Rob Wiesenmayer and Carmen Heintz.

Andre Gordon and Elaine Wiesenmayer were crowned Sidney High School king and queen during Saturday’s prom held at Fort Piqua Plaza. The theme for the prom was “A Dream Come True.” Gordon is the son of Tracy Williams. Wiesenmayer is the daughter of Rob Wiesenmayer and Carmen Heintz. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SidneyPromnew.jpg Andre Gordon and Elaine Wiesenmayer were crowned Sidney High School king and queen during Saturday’s prom held at Fort Piqua Plaza. The theme for the prom was “A Dream Come True.” Gordon is the son of Tracy Williams. Wiesenmayer is the daughter of Rob Wiesenmayer and Carmen Heintz. Courtesy photo