Jim and Julie Poeppelman named 2019 Poultry Days honorary parade marshals

VERSAILLES – Jim and Julie (Monnin) Poeppelman were selected as parade marshals for the 2019 Poultry Days Grand Parade.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. June 15 as part of the three-day festival to be held June 14-16.

Jim was raised in Versailles and, aside from his years in college, has been a lifelong Versailles resident. Julie was born in Piqua and spent the majority of her childhood growing up in Russia where she attended and graduated high school. The two were married on Aug. 22, 1981, in Russia and established residence in Versailles where they have been happily married ever since.

Jim graduated from Versailles High school and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Cincinnati. Through the years, Jim has dedicated time to many boards and committees in the Versailles community. Those organizations include director and president of the Versailles Development Association, Rotary Club member, Friends of Hole Field Reconstruction volunteer, president of the Darke County YMCA, board member at the Darke County Airport and 2007 Versailles Area Citizen of the Year.

Additionally, Jim was a member of the Versailles Poultry Days committee for many years, serving as chairman for the 1989 festival. He served on the Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Association Board and was chairman in 1996, along with serving as a board member and chairman for the Ohio Ready Mix Concrete Association.

Currently, he is a board member at the Versailles Savings and Loan and a director on the Darke County Community Improvement Corp. board. Jim is the co-owner of C.F. Poeppelman, Inc. and PEPCON Concrete where he has served as president since 1988. He said retirement is in the near future but in the meantime enjoys the transfer of experience, knowledge and leadership to his two sons, Ben and Matt.

Upon graduating from Russia High School, Julie took her skills to the workforce as a beautician and barber at the A-Cut-Above Salon in Versailles. As their family started to grow, Julie changed career paths and focused her efforts on raising their children.

After all three kids entered school, Julie spent numerous years as a teacher at the Kinder Korner Pre School in Versailles. Julie has served on the Versailles Youth Baseball board, the Darke County Election Committee board and was president of Modern Mothers. Julie has volunteered her service to many local organizations, including the Versailles Nursing Home and Versailles School systems.

The two enjoy traveling, boating, listening to blues music and spending time with their family and friends. Jim and Julie are the parents of three children: Ben and Michelle Poeppelman of Troy, Matt and Diana Poeppelman of Versailles and Kate Poeppelman of Versailles. They have seven grandchildren: Owen, Kyle, Cody, Jacob, Claire, Grace and Seth.

Jim and Julie encourage everyone to support the Versailles community by attending the Poultry Days festivities on June 14-16. The 68th annual festival theme is “Rock -n- Roll All Night & Poultry Every Day.”

Individuals can visit the website www.versaillespoultrydays.com for event details and schedules.