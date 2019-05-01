Las Tapatias holds ribbon cutting

Las Tapatias Mexican Restaurant owner operators Juan Lopez , second from left, and Jonathan Fuentes, third from left, talk with President of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Jeff Raible, left, and Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst, right, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Las Tapatias Tuesday, April 30. Las Tapatias Mexican Restaurant is located at 1306 Wapakoneta Avenue.

Las Tapatias owner talks with Rick baker, far right, talks with, left to right, Greg Dickman, Clay Hoying and Kevin Beatty all employees of Slagle Mechanical in sidney who came out to enjoy some lunch at Las Tapatias during its ribbon cutting Tuesday, April 30. Las Tapatias Mexican Restaurant is located at 1306 Wapakoneta Avenue.