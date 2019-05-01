Flipping for pancake day

Kiwanis Club of Sidney Ohio member Andrew Shaffer, of Sidney, pours pancake batter onto a grill during the club’s annual Pancake Day at the First United Methodist Church Wednesday, May 1. People could also get sausage, applesauce and a drink with their meal. Funds raised will be used for community service projects Sidney Kiwanis supports.
Kiwanis Club of Sidney Ohio member Andrew Shaffer, of Sidney, pours pancake batter onto a grill during the club’s annual Pancake Day at the First United Methodist Church Wednesday, May 1. People could also get sausage, applesauce and a drink with their meal. Funds raised will be used for community service projects Sidney Kiwanis supports.