Flipping for pancake day

Kiwanis Club of Sidney Ohio member Andrew Shaffer, of Sidney, pours pancake batter onto a grill during the club’s annual Pancake Day at the First United Methodist Church Wednesday, May 1. People could also get sausage, applesauce and a drink with their meal. Funds raised will be used for community service projects Sidney Kiwanis supports.

