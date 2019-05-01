Shelby County United Way approves more than $1 million in allocations

The Board of Trustees approved the recommended agency allocations during its April board meeting. The agencies’ awards are as listed:

SIDNEY – President Scott Barr reported the Shelby County United Way recently completed the annual partner agency allocation process in March and early April.

Six allocation teams consisting of almost 40 people including board members, company and community volunteers conducted agency reviews. The teams were comprised of the following Impact Areas: Enriching the Lives of Seniors, Investing in Youth & Children, Promoting Health & Well Being, Caring for People in Crisis, Strengthening Families & Individuals and Community-Wide Initiatives.

“The allocation process provides accountability and ensures the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs,” Barr said. “We leverage the experience and skill set of our board of directors and community volunteers to evaluate and make recommendations to our partners.”

In addition to the 20-member board of directors, this year’s community volunteers were Connie Barhorst, Air Handling Equipment; Mickey Hamer, Cargill; Doug Borchers, Superior Aluminum; Ed Borchers, retired Superior Aluminum; John Bertsch, Detailed Machining; Jeannie Lloyd, Airstream; Julia Frantz, Elizabeth New Life Center-Sidney; Shirae Reeves, US Bank; Josh Ross, Ruese Insurance Agency; Kent Craver, retired Mutual Federal Saving and Loan; Jana Potts, former United Way employee; Cindy Ohlsen, retired Emerson; Kari Egbert, City of Sidney; Kaitlyn Maas, NK Parts; Vicki Ruhe, US Bank; Lora French, Electro Controls; Candee Esser, Ross Castings Inc.; and current United Way employees Jayne Smith, Amy West and Ashley Wynn.

Two new agencies were included in the allocation process with both receiving funding. Agape Distribution was awarded $40,000 and the Sheriff’s STAR house was awarded $30,000.

