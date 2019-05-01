Shelby County United Way approves more than $1 million in allocations

The Board of Trustees approved the recommended agency allocations during its April board meeting. The agencies’ awards are as listed:
Catholic Social Services Life Skills $7,500
CASA/GAL $15,000
SafeHaven $18,000
Clear Creek Farms $40,000
Compassionate Care $75,000
Victim Services $20,000
Samaritan Works $65,000
Emergency Housing & Utilities $18,000
Day Break Adult Day Services $25,000
Alpha Community Center $47,500
American Red Cross $8,100
Big Brothers Big Sisters $55,000
Catholic Social Services Counseling $30,000
Imagination Library $21,000
Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts $30,000
New Choices $55,000
Rehabilitation Center $27,000
Senior Center Sidney/Shelby Co $53,000
Shelby Co ESC Opportunity School $18,000
Shelby County ARC $31,000
Sidney/Shelby Co YMCA Childcare $93,000
Catholic Social Services Senior Health $40,000
Wilma Valentine CLC $85,500
Agape Distribution $40,000
Special Project Grants $59,300
Sheriff’s Star House $30,000
211 $6,000
Student United Way $10,000
Total $1,022,900
SIDNEY – President Scott Barr reported the Shelby County United Way recently completed the annual partner agency allocation process in March and early April.
Six allocation teams consisting of almost 40 people including board members, company and community volunteers conducted agency reviews. The teams were comprised of the following Impact Areas: Enriching the Lives of Seniors, Investing in Youth & Children, Promoting Health & Well Being, Caring for People in Crisis, Strengthening Families & Individuals and Community-Wide Initiatives.
“The allocation process provides accountability and ensures the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs,” Barr said. “We leverage the experience and skill set of our board of directors and community volunteers to evaluate and make recommendations to our partners.”
In addition to the 20-member board of directors, this year’s community volunteers were Connie Barhorst, Air Handling Equipment; Mickey Hamer, Cargill; Doug Borchers, Superior Aluminum; Ed Borchers, retired Superior Aluminum; John Bertsch, Detailed Machining; Jeannie Lloyd, Airstream; Julia Frantz, Elizabeth New Life Center-Sidney; Shirae Reeves, US Bank; Josh Ross, Ruese Insurance Agency; Kent Craver, retired Mutual Federal Saving and Loan; Jana Potts, former United Way employee; Cindy Ohlsen, retired Emerson; Kari Egbert, City of Sidney; Kaitlyn Maas, NK Parts; Vicki Ruhe, US Bank; Lora French, Electro Controls; Candee Esser, Ross Castings Inc.; and current United Way employees Jayne Smith, Amy West and Ashley Wynn.
Two new agencies were included in the allocation process with both receiving funding. Agape Distribution was awarded $40,000 and the Sheriff’s STAR house was awarded $30,000.