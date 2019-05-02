125 Years

May 2, 1894

The Hon. F.C. Layton, of Auglaize county was nominated by the Democratic Congressional convention at the Monumental Opera House this afternoon. He was nominated on the first ballot over two other nominees on the call that was started shortly after 3 o’clock. His nomination was later made unanimous. E.L. Hoskins, of Shelby county, was chairman for the convention. Both the Florentine and Wagner hotels were filled last night and today with delegates, of which there were 205 alternates and friends of the candidates.

———

There is considerable objection to the new mail route to Montra. Mail which always got there promptly under the old star route now arrives two or three days late. There is talk of circulating a petition to have the mail come either by way of Sidney or Anna instead of by Jackson Center, as at present.

100 Years

May 2, 1919

United States Senator Pomerene delivered a masterly address before a large audience at the school auditorium last evening in the interest of the Victory Loan drive. W.A. Graham, chairman of the Shelby county loan committee, presided. Preceding the program, the senator was a dinner guest of Postmaster and Mrs. Val Lee. Present for the affair were: Mr. Graham, Urban Doorley, W.E. Kilborn, J.C. Cummins, Judge H.H. Needles, F.M. Wildermuth, J.W. Simmons, H.E. Bennett, and Voress Loudenback, representing the solders’ organization on the committee.

———

Robert J. Werst, of Sidney, leads Shelby county mail carriers in the sale of War Savings stamps. Through Apr. 26, he had sold $1,150 in stamps. C.C. Stewart, of Maplewood, was second with $905, and Edward B. Utz, Fort Loramie, with $765. Sales in the state by this means are averaging $300,000 a week.

———

It was reported from Paris today that the allied powers will sign the peace treaty within the next 48 hours, regardless of the position taken by Italy on the Fiume question.

75 Years

May 2, 1944

Announcement of the promotion of Marine Major Sylvester L. Stephen to the rank of lieutenant colonel was contained in a letter received today from Stephan by City Auditor Wilson Stockstill. Son of Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Stephan, 301 Oak avenue, he was also awarded the purple heart for injuries received on Bougainville island in the south Pacific in action against the enemy.

———

Initiation ceremonies were held for three new members of the Iutis club at the regular meeting held last night. The new members are Virgil Ward, Henry Ver Wayne and Wayne Bertsch.

———

Allied bombers carried the pre-invasion assault against the continent into its 15th consecutive day today.

———

The Mississippi river stood at the highest flood stage in 100 years today at St. Llouis cresting at 39.1 feet, two inches above the 99-year record of last year.

50 Years

May 2, 1969

Dave Stang, R.R. 2, Sidney, is the new president of the Sidney Jaycees, named earlier this week at the organization’s annual election.

Serving with Stang will be John Linstrom, external vice president; Frank Dulaney, internal vice president; Norris Davidson, treasurer; and Tim Allison, secretary.

———

Mr. and Mrs. John Berger of 430 Belmont street have received a telegram from the Secretary of the Army, Washington, advising their son Army Sergeant John R. Berger was slightly wounded in Vietnam April 25 by fragments from a booby trap while on a combat operation.

The parents, who have not yet heard from John, were also advised in the telegram that he is hospitalized in Vietnam.

25 Years

May 2, 1994

Jocele Fahnestock has come full circle in her career. More than 20 years ago, she was the Sidney City Council clerk and executive secretary to the city manager.

City Countil hired her as the new council clerk, filling the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Tanyce Lang for medical reasons. Council met in special session to interview four finalists for the job.

Fahnestock was employed as the secretary to the city manager/city clerk from 1967 to 1976. She resigned to be a full-time mother and Lang was hired to fill the vacancy.

———

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) – A “joyous night” of celebrating Nelson Mandela’s election victory subsided with the dawn today, and the nation’s new leader started shaping South Africa’s first post-apartheid government.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

