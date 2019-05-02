Variety store to open in Sidney

SIDNEY — Doni Donaldson, owner of Donaldson Construction, is embarking on a new business venture. Donaldson will be opening Ohio Avenue Variety Store in a storefront on Ohio Avenue on Monday, May 6.

“I had the empty space, and my wife said we should open a store. I thought why not?” said Donaldson.

Donaldson has been working to paint and set up the 2,700 square foot space. He has had to make sure everything is up to code and will have the fire inspector there soon. When the paperwork is turned in, Donaldson will be ready to open.

“It’s all coming together so fast. We already have a lot of merchandise in,” said Donaldson.

The store, at the bottom of the hill, at 301 N. Ohio Ave., will be selling new household items to start.

“We have a lot of room to expand. There are another 1,500 square feet upstairs. We may bring furniture in up there later,” said Donaldson.

Donaldson is a people person and is looking forward to dealing with the public and providing them with a service.

“If there’s anything you want, and we don’t have it, we’ll get it for you,” said Donaldson.

Donaldson also sees his business as a service to the city of Sidney by keeping his revenue in the city.

Doni Donaldson, of Sidney, looks at the outside of his store, Ohio Avenue Variety Store, which is located at 301 N. Ohio Ave. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN042619VarietyStore2.jpg Doni Donaldson, of Sidney, looks at the outside of his store, Ohio Avenue Variety Store, which is located at 301 N. Ohio Ave. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Stacey and Doni Donaldson, of Troy, arrange things for sale in their new store, Ohio Avenue Variety Store, 301 N. Ohio Ave. The store will open Monday, May 6. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN042619VarietyStore1.jpg Stacey and Doni Donaldson, of Troy, arrange things for sale in their new store, Ohio Avenue Variety Store, 301 N. Ohio Ave. The store will open Monday, May 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

