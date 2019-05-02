Commissioners request more information

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners requested more information concerning the purchase of voter registration system after a presentation by the Shelby County Board of Elections Tuesday morning.

Board of Elections Director Pam Kerrigan told the commissioners they would like to purchase the system from Triad Governmental Systems Inc., which is located in Xenia and only serves board of elections in the state of Ohio. Triad handles software for board of elections in 66 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

“It would be a benefit for our staff to be on the Triad system,” said Kerrigan.

The Shelby County Prosecutor, she said, said the system didn’t have to go through the bidding process.

Kerrigan said the system will cost between $71,000 to $75,000.

“I still see $100,000 here — $35,000 a year,” said Commissioner Julie Ehemann.

“the maintenance fee we pay to ES&S of $15,000 is in the budget already,” said Kerrigan, who added if the contract with Triad is approved, the ES&S contract would no longer be needed. That contract expires at the end of July.

Commissioner Tony Bornhorst said he needs to see figures of what’s going away and what is taking its place.

“I want to know what the actual capital outlay will be,” said Bornhorst. “W’re now looking at budgets for 2020, 2021 and 2022. This (Triad contract) is not in this year’s budget.”

Kerrigan said Triad is willing to wait until 2020 to start the three-year billing cycle, but will start work on the conversion process as soon as they receive a go-ahead from the board of elections.

“The buck stops with us,” said Bornhorst. “Everybody does their thing but if the crap hits the fan, it’s on us. I think this is a good deal but until I see it on a spread sheet I won’t understand 2020 and 2021 and what it means to the budget.”

Board of Elections Chairman James Kerg Jr. said a three-year analysis has been done which shows the cost reduction will be.

“We’ll see a significant cost savings over three years,” said Kerg. “The software will eliminate possible labor increases.

“As far as long term compliance, we have a lot to do,” he said. “The Triad proposal is a good deal.”

He said the current voter registration system is 15 years old and everything in it needs to be updated.

Bornhorst asked is they had asked other counties using the system what their cost packages were.

“We need the numbers on a piece of paper,” said Bornhorst of the Triad proposal and three-year plan.

Prior to meeting with the commissioners Tuesday, the board of elections held a special meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the Triad proposal. At that time, the board agreed to present the plan to the commissioners for their approval.

During Monday’s meeting, the board of elections also:

• Learned the registration has been paid for the summer conference planned for June 17-19;

• Confirmed the certification meeting for the May 7 election to be May 20 at 9 a.m.;

• Set the June meeting for Monday, June 24, at 4 p.m.;

• Approved bills that have been filed for audit.

• Was reminded the VFW will be used as a polling location on May 7.

Board of elections seeks new voter registration system

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

