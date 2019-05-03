University of Findlay students participate in 2019 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity

FINDLAY – Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.

Held on campus, undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community. Many students received honors during the Symposium’s awards ceremony.

Local students included:

• Sara Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, received the Aristos Eklektos Outstanding Student Award, was named Outstanding Teacher Education Graduate Multi-Age and was named as a Kappa Delta Pi Graduating Senior. Also, Bornhorst received the DeBow and Catherine Freed Academic Scholars Award, was named as an Outstanding Student in Spanish Education and presented “Bienvenidos a Granada, Spain: A Study-Abroad Reflection.” Additionally, Bornhorst presented “Experiential Learning in the COE.”

• Hattie Greer, of Botkins, presented ” Interpreting OTC Labels in Relation to Health Literacy.”

• Ethan Hockaday, of Sidney, received the Friends of Findlay honor.

• Whitney King, of Anna, was named as a Kappa Delta Pi Graduating Senior.

• Alex Meier, of Sidney, presented “Fluorescence Imaging in Glioblastoma Cell Membranes.”

• Kelsey Meyer, of Anna, presented “Exploring the London Scholars Program.”

• Maya Watercutter, of Minster, was named to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310.