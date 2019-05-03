Building Board of Appeals OKs variance request

SIDNEY — The Building Board of Appeals approved a variance request on Tuesday, April 23, to install an awning.

Frank Catanzarite requested a variance from a section of the city of Sidney’s building code to install an awning over the right-of-way at 110 E. Poplar St.

Barbara Dulworth, community development director, said the proposed awning extends 24 inches from the wall of the building; the clearance above the sidewalk is 8.75 feet. The code requires a minimum clearance above the sidewalk of 10 feet. The minimum clearance exceeds the requirements of the Ohio Building Code in order to accommodate the city’s need to access utilities under the sidewalk, which is a public right-of-way.

Dulworth said Sidney reviewed the proposed awning and because it is fairly shallow. It is believed the risk of the awning interfering with city equipment in the case that utilities need to be accessed under the sidewalk is minimal, she said. The sidewalk in this area is 17.5 feet to the back of curb, so the awning is no closer than 15.5 feet to the curb.

The variance was granted with the condition Catanzarite pay associated fees and obtain necessary permits, Dulworth said.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

