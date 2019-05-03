Special meeting set

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will meet Monday, May 6, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

The board will discuss the following items:

• The rotation of officers;

• Water park and recreation brochures;

• Riverway Tour de ‘Way;

• 2019 capital projects;

• Free day at the water park;

• Water park staffing shortages proposal.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will be holding a special board meeting on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 6 p.m. The only agenda item will be to go into executive session to consider the employment and compensation of an employee of the school district.

Anna Local School Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m., in middle school room 209.

Items on the agenda include approval of the 2019 graduation list, approval of student trips, income tax settlement, a 5-year forecast, a personnel update, renovation progress report, updates to the employee handbook, and an executive session to discuss the employment of public employees.

All meetings, aside from executive session, are open to the public.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be presentations on the Firefighter of the Year award and virtual capital tour information on the various capital improvement projects the city has underway for 2019 in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transpiration (ODOT).

Council will also discuss the police department’s purchase of E-bikes, as well as plans for the water park operations.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, May 20, 2019, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Vacant Property Board Of Review

SIDNEY — The Vacant Property Board Of Review will hold a meeting on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

Rich Wallace on behalf of Gary Cavinder is requesting an appeal of the determination of a vacant property at 940 S. Main Ave.

Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will be meeting on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers Room of the Municipal Building located at 201 W. Poplar St. The meeting is to certify the scores and ranking for the position of assistant fire chief for the city of Sidney.