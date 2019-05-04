125 Years

May 4, 1894

Ed Pfaadt and Rena Zimpfer started yesterday morning at 6:30 on their wheels and expected to take supper last evening with their uncle, C.B. Ziesler, four miles north of Deshler, the distance being 84 miles.

———

The schools of Washington township will hold their first annual commencement in H.V. Wilson’s grove on Friday, May 11. The speakers will be W.D. Davies and James L. Orr. Music will be furnished by A.P. Shoaff and daughters.

100 Years

May 4, 1919

Members of Mrs. James J. Bush’s class of the Presbyterian Sunday school met for organization at the home of their teacher on South Main avenue last evening. Mildred Given was elected president; Beulah Young, vice president; and Dorothy Loudenback, secretary and treasurer.

———

Oliver Goldsmith’s “She Stoops To Conquer” was presented for members of the Business Girls Association last evening. The cast, made up of girls who live there, included: Mary Swiber, Philomina Slonkosky, Helen Bullard, Fay Johnston, Ruth Servis, Margaret Brockman, Mary Speer, and Euarda Trowbridge.

———

Plans are being prepared and excavating already underway for a large modern foundry building at the Wagner Manufacturing Co. The firm plans to resume its job casting business which was discontinued during the war, and the new foundry is being constructed in anticipation of increased business. It is expected that 100 or more men will be needed by the company.

75 Years

May 4, 1944

Sidney has been selected as the site for an 11-county Red Cross volunteer nurses aides executive committee conclave to be held all day May 24. Plans for the meeting, which will be held in the First Presbyterian Church, were outlined at a meeting of the local nurses aid committee last evening, with Mrs. Paul Bratten in charge.

———

Mrs. Roy Miller, a past matron of Pleiades chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, has been named Grand Representative to the state of Texas from Ohio. Announcement of her appointment was made by the Worthy Grand Matron of Ohio, Mrs. Netta Sullivan, at the local chapter’s inspection last evening.

50 Years

May 4, 1969

Average temperature for last month was under April 1968, but above the long-time average, Dave Fette observer at the U.S. Cooperative weather bureau station 2N, reported today.

The differences, however, were so negligible that they would have hardly been noticeable, he added. The mean average or the month of 49.6 degrees was eight-tenths of a degree under April 1968, with 50.4 degrees, while the long-time average for the month is 49.4.

———

Russia Seniors, Tim Monnier and Dianne Simon have received scholarships, according to an announcement made through Russia High School.

Tim, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Monnier, R.R. 1, Russia, has received a full scholarship from General Motors Institute, Flint, Michigan. He will major in industrial education at the institute.

Dianne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Simon, Russia, has received a $650 scholarship from Miami University, Oxford. The scholarship, known as the J. Oliver Amos scholarship, is furnished by the president of the Sidney Printing and Publishing Company, through the university. She will major in chemistry at the university.

25 Years

May 4, 1994

Work is underway to refurbish the exterior of the Monumental Building in downtown Sidney.

The cost of the exterior restoration has been set at about $302,000. The Monumental Building Trustees have committed $75,000 and the remainder is coming from the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds, according to City Manager Bill Barlow.

“We’re trying to preserve the building,” Barlow said, noting nearly all of the work will be on the exterior of the 19th century building that was built as a tribute to the 306 Shelby County men killed in the Civil War.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

