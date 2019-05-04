Botkins senior named a 2019 Students of Integrity winner

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau’s Center for Business and Consumer Ethics, Inc. announced the winners of The Dayton Power and Light Company Students of Integrity, which included a Botkins student.

This is the 17th year the BBB has recognized Miami Valley high school seniors who exemplify strong ethics and integrity. The award includes a $1,000 college scholarship.

Winners included Nicholas Fischio from Botkins Local School, Grace Bradley from Archbishop Alter High School, Stephanie Shewhart from Archbishop Alter High School, Christian Starrett from Piqua High School and Zheying Wei from Vandalia-Butler High School.

Fischio credits his positions in and out of school with helping him develop leadership skills, and he is a leader at school as captain of the varsity golf team and a senior technology aid. He is a leader in his community through his work at church, at the local golf club and through the small business he began and runs.

He hopes to lead in the future by attending Tiffin University and seeking a degree in criminalistics, joining the Navy and joining the police force of a large metropolitan area. He thinks the skills needed to make the world a better place are to “Have the courage to be kind. Have the courage to forgive. Have the courage to stand up for those who can’t stand for themselves.”

The Students of Integrity will be honored May 14 at the Better Business Bureau’s Eclipse Integrity Awards hosted at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center.

“Congratulations to the DP&L Students of Integrity Award winners who consistently demonstrate ethics in their everyday lives through leadership, community service and academic excellence,” Holly Wiggins, DP&L director of community and social responsibility, said. “These Miami Valley students are model citizens. We are proud of their personal integrity and dedication to serve our community.”

A panel of independent judges selected these five students from the 75 applications. All high schools in BBB’s service area received invitations to nominate two outstanding students from their senior classes.

Better Business Bureau believes identifying and honoring young people for strong integrity and character is vital to its mission of promoting ethics in the marketplace. Like the Eclipse Integrity Awards, the Students of Integrity highlight outstanding ethics. In bringing young adults to the forefront, BBB is closing the loop on what it takes to be a successful and contributing community leader whether business, nonprofit or individual.

“Better Business Bureau is proud to honor students with such inspiring accomplishments,” John North, president and CEO of BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, said. “They set the example for everyone in our community. We wish them great success in the future and thank them for the great things they’ve done to make our world a better place.”