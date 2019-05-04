Thanking the firefighters

The Landings of Sidney honored members of the Sidney Fire Department Friday by serving them a spaghetti dinner in honor of International Firefighters Day, which is May 4. They also presented the department with a metal sign made by resident Julie Pleiman. As a thanks for the gift, Pleiman, with assistance from Margaret Mowery,Landings management staff, got to sit in one of the fire trucks.

