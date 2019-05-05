Miami Valley Community Action Partnership celebrates 55 years of service in the Miami Valley

DAYTON – Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is celebrating Community Action Month, dedicated to recognizing the success of the national Community Action Network.

America’s Community Action agencies connect millions of children and families to greater opportunity, transforming their lives and making communities – and the nation – stronger. This month, MVCAP will engage in programs and events that showcase its innovative work in the Miami Valley.

“Community Action Month is a wonderful time to honor and celebrate the impact Community Action has in the lives of families and communities across the country,” MVCAP President and CEO Cherish Cronmiller said. “The Community Action Partnership Network offers insight to leaders looking to understand what is working on the ground to help families thrive – creating smarter solutions that can be put to work within communities across the country.

“This past year, our agency has served thousands of families in the Miami Valley and empowered them to attain self-sufficiency. Our Home Weatherization Assistance Program alone has served more than 1,000 households in that time frame. Our work changes lives and strengthens our entire community.”

To celebrate its success and raise awareness in the community, MVCAP will host three free public events with food, prizes, entertainment and more in Darke, Greene and Montgomery counties throughout the month of May.

It all kicks off May 10 in Dayton at RiverScape MetroPark from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second free event will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 at Shawnee Park. The celebration culminates at Greenville City Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 24.

For more information, visit MVCAP’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/MVCAP/events.

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is a 501(c)3 private, nonprofit Community Action Agency, committed to eliminating the causes and conditions of poverty and promoting self-sufficiency by providing programs and services in the Miami Valley. MVCAP is a member of the Community Action Network, originally created in 1964.