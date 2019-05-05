Pair arrested on drug charges

SIDNEY — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop Friday, May 3, and charged with trafficking in drugs.

Travis Nelson, 26, 1375 W. Russell Road, was charged with trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. Crystal Cook, 20, Sidney, was arrested on warrants for trafficking in drugs.

According to a press release from the Sidney Police Department, officers had previously received information regarding narcotics involving 1375 W. Russell Road and a Red Nissan associated with the location.

On Friday, May 3, 2019 at approximately 3:49 p.m., an officer from patrol observed the red Nissan operating without license plates. The vehicle was stopped in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue. During the stop the driver, Crystal Cook was determined to have warrants and was placed under arrest. The passenger, Travis Nelson had five times bulk amount of meth on his person and paraphernalia.

As a result of the traffic stop, the pair were arrested and incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.

With information from the traffic stop a search warrant for was obtained for the residence. officers and detectives from the Sidney Police Department executed the narcotics search warrant at 1375 W. Russell Road, Sidney. Recovered during the search, meth, suspected synthetic MDMA, scales and drug paraphernalia were located.

Additional charges are being reviewed and will likely be filed at a later date.

Nelson is expected to appear in Sidney Municipal Court Monday, May 6, at 9 a.m.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens. All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).