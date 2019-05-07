Hutchins sentenced to 54 months in prison on 2015 sex charges

SIDNEY – A former Sidney man accused of committing rape involving a minor-aged female in 2013 has been sentenced to nearly five years in state prison. Also, a city woman who failed multiple probation opportunities involving drugs and other offenses was ordered to prison for 12 months.

The cases were among several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Thomas M. Hutchins, 63, now of Dayton, received a 54-month sentence on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

Judge James Stevenson also declared Hutchins a Tier II sex offender requiring him to register with authorities every 180 days for 25 years.

Hutchins was found guilty of engaging in sexual conduct with a female under the age of 12 years old from June 12 through Dec. 31, 2013. He was indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on Aug. 13, 2015, and arrested earlier this year.

On Jan 17, Hutchins pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, a first degree felony, and held on a $50,000 bond. He later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, during his final pretrial.

Catherine A. Meiring, 37, 223 Brooklyn Ave., was ordered to serve one year with the ODRC Marysville Reformatory for Woman after she failed to follow probation orders on several occasions.

She was ordered to make restitution of $3,054 for wrongfully receiving government benefits from January through October 2016.

Meiring had been placed on five years of probation on a charge of attempted illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance, a fifth-degree felony, reached through a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Previously, she was ordered to the Shelby County Jail when she was entered into the MonDay program in Dayton during a probation revocation hearing.

During her probation revocation hearing, Meiring told Stevenson that she serves as babysitter for her grandchildren, has passed two drug tests, and wants to continue on community control.

Stevenson questioned the request noting that with her recent past, the grandchildren could be at risk under her care. He noted numerous chances, but she had 14 probation offenses since April 12, 2017, including the use of Methamphetamine, in revoking her probation.

Charlie R. Browning, 46, 306 ½ N. Main Ave., was sentenced 17 months in two cases involving his being in possession of drugs. The sentences will be served with the ODRC concurrently, or at the same time.

Browning was ordered to serve 17 months on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, from being arrested with Methamphetamine on Dec. 14. He was also sentenced to 11 months on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, having been arrested with Methamphetamine on Jan. 9.

Michael Miller, 48, at large, pleaded guilty to a charge of importuning, a fifth-degree felony. When sentenced, he faces a maximum of 12 months in prison, a $2,500 fine, and being declared a Tier I sex offender.

A joint recommendation of community control by state prosecutors and defense attorney is expected.

He was guilty of soliciting a 15-year-old female for sexual conduct on Sept. 5.

Impaired drivers, domestic violence

Drunken driving with multiple previous convictions has led to two men into judicial consequences.

Donald R. Mills Jr., 56, 832 Spruce Ave., was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a fourth-degree felony. He was also fined $1,350 and will have his driver’s license suspended for five years upon his release. He was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

Stevenson noted it was Mills’ sixth conviction in the past 20 years His 1996 Cadillac will be forfeited. When eligible to drive again, the Interlock system will be required to be installed on his vehicle.

Chad L. Cisco, 44, 312 Fifth Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. When sentenced, he faces a maximum of 12 months in prison, $2,750 in fines, 30-day mandatory jail term, and forfeiture of his vehicle.

Court records indicate the state will remain silent at sentencing.

Cisco was arrested on Dec. 16 driving under the influence. Court records show Cisco has four previous convictions.

Chad Michael Harris, 42, 320 N. Miami Ave., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, during his final pretrial. In turn, he was sentenced to a year with the ODRC.

He was found guilty of pushing a woman into a wall at his home on Aug. 27 injuring her ribs and shoulder. Court records note Harris has three previous domestic violence convictions in Hardin County.

Rodney Kesler, 61, at large, was sentenced to 11 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted resisting arrest, a fifth-degree felony, during his final pretrial.

He was found guilty of slamming a garage door on the arms of a detective and brandishing a two-foot pipe while fighting with officers when being arrested on Oct. 12.

Brittany Van Horn, 28, incarcerated, was placed on a $10,000 bond when she admitted to a probable cause in a probation violation hearing. Originally, she was found guilty of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony.

She was found guilty of concealing a syringe used by Jeremy Myers when he overdosed on drugs.

Amie Baker, 38, incarcerated, was ordered to serve 10 days in the county jail after she pleaded guilty during a probable cause hearing regarding a probation violation. She was also assessed court costs and terminated from community control sanctions.

Baker was originally found guilty of trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies. She sold drugs twice on Feb. 12, 2015, in the vicinity of a juvenile.

Drug offenders sentenced

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

