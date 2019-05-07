Mike Goubeaux voted onto Shelby County Land Bank board

SIDNEY – For the second consecutive month, the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. added a member during its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Mike Goubeaux was approved as the Land Bank’s newest member, joining Linda Meininger, who was voted onto the board during its April meeting.

In other news, the Shelby County Land Bank hired Carol Riggle, a certified public accountant from Tipp City, as its accountant. She will serve as an outside contractor who will be responsible for one report a year.

Land Bank Director Doug Ahlers said properties at 617 Ronan St. and 824 Linden St. in Sidney are scheduled for demolition this week.

In Lockington, the Land Bank is working with the state in regards to possible future uses of properties that have been torn down near the former canal locks.

While most of the Land Bank’s properties are acquired through tax foreclosures, some owners of blighted residential properties in Shelby County have donated properties to the Land Bank.

“We are a not-for-profit organization,” Ahlers said during Tuesday’s meeting. “They can donate properties to us, and between them and their accountant, they can arrive at a value of said properties. We’ve had six properties donated so far, three individuals donate properties so far, and they have been able to use the auditor’s value, which is many times a lot more lucrative than getting cash for these properties. So if we can talk to people and explain to them the value of that deduction and they understand the value of that deduction, it’s probably more lucrative for them. It depends on your tax situation.”

Land Bank’s next meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 4 in the County Annex.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

