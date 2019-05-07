Jumping into the workforce

Standing, left to right, are Sharon Maurice-Sidney High School, Mike Lochard-Lochard Inc., Amanda Card-Lochard Inc., Sandy Branscum-American Trim, Stacy O’Dell-American Trim, Stephanie Davis-Sidney High School, Tom Clark-Midwest Regional Educational Service Center. Sitting are, left to right, Shawn Dulaney, Nathan Dulaney-Sidney High School, Jazzlynn Hall-Sidney High School/Opportunity School. Nathan Dulaney and Jazzlynn Hall participate in a Job Signing Recognition during the Workforce Partnership Spring Update luncheon Monday, May 6. Both students are set to graduate in a few weeks and will begin their new careers in Shelby County. Lochard Inc. will welcome Nathan, Jazzlynn has already started working for American Trim through the Opportunity School program. Both Nathan and Jazzlynn completed a Workforce Partnership program at Sidney High School and today their success and futures were recognized and celebrated.

Standing, left to right, are Sharon Maurice-Sidney High School, Mike Lochard-Lochard Inc., Amanda Card-Lochard Inc., Sandy Branscum-American Trim, Stacy O’Dell-American Trim, Stephanie Davis-Sidney High School, Tom Clark-Midwest Regional Educational Service Center. Sitting are, left to right, Shawn Dulaney, Nathan Dulaney-Sidney High School, Jazzlynn Hall-Sidney High School/Opportunity School. Nathan Dulaney and Jazzlynn Hall participate in a Job Signing Recognition during the Workforce Partnership Spring Update luncheon Monday, May 6. Both students are set to graduate in a few weeks and will begin their new careers in Shelby County. Lochard Inc. will welcome Nathan, Jazzlynn has already started working for American Trim through the Opportunity School program. Both Nathan and Jazzlynn completed a Workforce Partnership program at Sidney High School and today their success and futures were recognized and celebrated. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN050819Workforce.jpg Standing, left to right, are Sharon Maurice-Sidney High School, Mike Lochard-Lochard Inc., Amanda Card-Lochard Inc., Sandy Branscum-American Trim, Stacy O’Dell-American Trim, Stephanie Davis-Sidney High School, Tom Clark-Midwest Regional Educational Service Center. Sitting are, left to right, Shawn Dulaney, Nathan Dulaney-Sidney High School, Jazzlynn Hall-Sidney High School/Opportunity School. Nathan Dulaney and Jazzlynn Hall participate in a Job Signing Recognition during the Workforce Partnership Spring Update luncheon Monday, May 6. Both students are set to graduate in a few weeks and will begin their new careers in Shelby County. Lochard Inc. will welcome Nathan, Jazzlynn has already started working for American Trim through the Opportunity School program. Both Nathan and Jazzlynn completed a Workforce Partnership program at Sidney High School and today their success and futures were recognized and celebrated. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News