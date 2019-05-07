Carter wins Republican nod in judge’s race

SIDNEY — Gary Carter, of Anna, will face off against incumbent Sidney Municipal Court Judge Duane Goettemoeller in the November election. Carter was the unofficial winner of the race against Steven Geise, of Sidney, during Tuesday’s Primary Election.

Results of Tuesday’s election will be certified Monday, May 20, at 9 a.m. by the Shelby County Board of Elections.

This was the first time Carter had run for public office. He is currently magistrate of the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

“I’m thank for or the people of Shelby County and the confidence they have placed in me,” said Carter after the final results were received.

Carter also expressed his appreciation for his family and friends who helped him campaign in the primary.

“Thank you to my family for all their hard work and to my supporters for everything they did to make this victory possible,” said Carter. “Thank you to Steve Geise for running a good, clean campaign. Steve is a good attorney, a good Juvenile Court magistrate, and a good man. We wish him all the best.”

Carter said it’s now time for the Republican Party to come together and prepare for the November election.

“Now is the time to put our differences behind us and come together in the General Election this fall, so we an bring about positive change for the people of Shelby County.”

School levies

Two tax renewals for school districts in the county overwhelmingly received a “yes” vote from their residents.

Fort Loramie School District, which was seeking a renewal of a 1 1/2 percent income tax levy, was approved by an unofficial tally of 394 for the levy and 106 votes against the levy.

Superintendent Dan Holland said he is extremely thankful for the voters in his school district.

Russia Local School District’s continuing 8 mil renewal levy was approved by 86 percent of the voters — 256 voted yes while 42 voted no.

“I’m very happy with this,” said Superintendent Steve Rose. “We have worked very hard to keep the trust of our residents. The community makes our schools what they are.”

The first precinct ballots were from Perry Township and it arrived around 7:45 p.m. The final precinct was clocked in at 8:20 p.m.

Director Pam Kerrigan said there were no problems at the polling locations and the election went smoothly.

Municipal Court Judge candidates Gary Carter, left, and Steve Geise look at poling results as they come in at the Shelby County Board of Elections Tuesday, May 7. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN050819Judges-2.jpg Municipal Court Judge candidates Gary Carter, left, and Steve Geise look at poling results as they come in at the Shelby County Board of Elections Tuesday, May 7. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Will face Goettemoeller in November

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.