125 Years

May 8, 1894

The following are the graduates from high school this year: Misses Clara Wilson, Bessie Simmons, Lizzie Laughlin, Grace Guy, Pearl Savage, Bessie Herzstam, Grace Sutton, Hattie Wead, Lula Ailes, Lela Shidaker, Maud Sutton, Nettie Pruden, Lizzie Foster, and Messrs. Elmer Kendall, Robert Marshall, Charles Hall, Floyd Devenport, Frank Roberts, and John McCune.

———

The G.C.R.B, a club composed of the coming young ladies of our city, entertained their friends in a very hospitable manner last evening in the home of N.C. DeWeese. The entertainment took the nature of a musical and was taken part in by a number of the young ladies present. Fine refreshments were served and although the boys were unable to learn the meaning of G.C.R.B., still suffice it to say they all had an enjoyable time.

100 Years

May 8, 1919

Shelby county has gone “over the top” in the Victory Loan drive, having exceeded its quota. Total subscriptions up to last evening were $460,200, against a quota of $448,000. The city of Sidney with $200,000, doubled its quota, which the following townships also exceeded their quotas: Clinton, Orange, Turtle Creek, Perry, McLean, Dinsmore, and Jackson.

———

Members of the Shelby County Ministerial Association elected the following officers at their meeting held yesterday in the United Presbyterian Church: Rev. Lewis Moore, president; Rev. R. Wobus, vice president; and Rev. W.S. Collins, secretary and treasurer.

75 Years

May 8, 1944

A musical dream will come true for many Sidney residents next fall and spring when Metropolitan opera stars will present programs in Sidney. Mrs. Sonya Rozann Watson said today that “LaTraviata” will be presented on Oct. 12, and “Martha” on April 19. The appearance of the opera stars is being made possible through the many contacts Mrs. Watson enjoyed during her years of professional work.

———

Mrs. Karl F. Martz was elected president of the Alpha Gamma chapter of the Delta Theta Tau sorority when members met last evening in the home of Mrs. Paul Potter. Mrs. Paul Elsner will serve as vice president; Mrs. James Zimmerman, recording secretary; Mrs. William Joslin, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. Harry K. Hess, as treasurer.

50 Years

May 9, 1969

Dedication services for the new Salvation Army building on Grove street at Buckeye avenue will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18. The $227,000 facility is the result of a drive for funds throughout Sidney and Shelby County.

Construction will begin soon on a home for the Salvation Army director and his family. It will be located next door to the present building.

———

The new $5 vehicle license plate tax paid by Shelby County residents has returned its first dividend – a surprising good one.

County Auditor Thelma Short announced today that the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ first advance 1969 distribution of the tax totals $65,000.

25 Years

May 8, 1994

The Sidney Dance Co. is bringing the beloved story of “Pinocchio” to life in music and dance for young and old alike this week. Toys and dolls dance happily in the Land of Toys. Jason Henschen, son of Gary and Sharon Henschen of Sidney, is cast in the lead role of Pinocchio, and Justin Barber, son of Jeffrey and Diane Barber, portrays the toymaker Geppetto pulling the strings.

———

The Sidney Pilots Association is only in its first year, but already is active in holding meetings and planning special events which members hope will get people out to the airport and stir local interest in aviation.

John Dunlap of Quincy is president of the association. He said the group formed not only to stir local interest in flying, but to provide a forum in which local pilots can receive information about aviation. Kent Miller is the manager of the Sidney Airport located at 14833 Sidney-Plattsville Road.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-5.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

