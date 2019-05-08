Ohio State Highway Patrol joins Light Ohio Blue

WAPAKONETA – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has joined the Light Ohio Blue campaign to show and generate support for law enforcement personnel who protect communities throughout the state.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. The Light Ohio Blue campaign coincides with activities associated to Police Week. This year’s dates are May 8 to May 16.

Businesses and residents in Auglaize County are encouraged to show their support for law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and those currently serving, both sworn and civilian staff.

To help Light Ohio Blue, residents can place a blue bulb on an exterior porch light; wrap blue Christmas lights around a home or business; light up an entire home or business with blue flood lights; place blue ribbons on a mailbox, nearby columns or posts; wear blue on May 15; tell friends, family and neighbors about Light Ohio Blue and post a picture to social media using #LightOhioBlue.

For more information, visit http://lightohioblue.org/ or follow https://www.facebook.com/LightOhioBlue/.