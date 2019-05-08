Carousel Parade Committee announces date, theme

BOTKINS — The Botkins Carousel Parade Committee has announced the date and time for its 2019 parade as Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m.

The parade will begin on the corner of East State Street and Robinhood Drive, by the Botkins Gulf Station.

The parade’s grand marshal is Bill Miller, and the this year’s theme is “Volunteers Rock.”

Those interested in being a participant in the parade can obtain an entry form by visiting www.botkinscarousel.com, or by calling Brook Frilling, at 850-6946, or Keith Buehler, at 937-693-7742.